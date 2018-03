Alex Baeza hit a three-run double in the ninth inning to deliver Hawaii a 7-6 baseball victory over Illinois State tonight at Les Murakami Stadium.

ISU had taken a 6-4 lead in the top of the ninth scoring two runs with two outs.

The ’Bows loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth and, with two outs, Baeza pounded a drive to the wall in center to clear the bases.

UH (10-6) is up 2-0 in the series and will go for a sweep in a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.