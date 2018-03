The No. 3 Hawaii men’s volleyball team was swept for a second straight match tonight when falling to No. 10 Cal State Northridge 25-17, 25-22, 25-17 in Big West play in Northridge, Calif.

The Warriors dropped to 13-5 overall, 1-3 in conference.

The Matadors improved to 11-8 and 2-2. Arvis Green led the CSUN attack with 14 kills. Hawaii’s Stijn van Tilburg led the way for the Warriors with 12 kills.

Hawaii concludes its road trip with a nonconference match at Pepperdine on Sunday.