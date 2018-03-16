 Wie shoots 68 to grab a share of the lead in LPGA event
Wie shoots 68 to grab a share of the lead in LPGA event

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 16, 2018
Updated March 16, 2018 10:05am
Honolulu’s Michelle Wie birdied two of her final three holes today to shoot a 4-under 68 and is tied for the lead midway through the second round of the LPGA Bank of Hope Founders Cup in Phoenix.

Wie is playing for the first time since winning the LPGA Women’s World Championship in Singapore two weeks ago. It was her first victory since the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open.

The Punahou alumna had six birdies and two bogeys and shares the lead with Brittany Lincicome and Hee Young Park at 6 under.

The afternoon wave of golfers had yet to tee off when Wie finished her round.

