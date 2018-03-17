Fire damages home in Kalihi

Fire investigators said a gas stove that was inadvertently turned on ignited a fire that damaged a two-story home this morning in Kalihi.

The Honolulu Fire Department dispatched 10 units staffed with 39 personnel to the Maliu Street residence after receiving a 7:05 a.m. emergency call.

The fire, which was contained to the kitchen area of the home, was brought under control by 7:28 a.m. and extinguished by 7:39 a.m.

Two men and a woman at home when the fire broke out were alerted by a smoke detector. One of the men was treated for burns to his face and arms and transported for further care, according to an Emergency Medical Services report. The woman was treated for injury at the site and refused transport.

Damage was estimated at $2,000 to the structure and its contents.

HFD officials are reminding the public not to store items on stove tops and to make sure they have a working smoke detector.