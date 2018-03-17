 Haiku man struck and killed while walking on Hana Highway
By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
March 17, 2018
Updated March 17, 2018 1:51pm
A 48-year-old Haiku man was killed Friday after he was hit by an SUV while walking on Hana Highway in Haiku, Maui police said.

Police identified the man as Myves Manu Gould.

The driver was heading west-bound near Haiku Road in a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe when he struck Gould at about 8:50 p.m., police said. Gould died at the scene.

He was wearing dark-colored clothing and had been walking in the middle of the west-bound lane, in a rural area with no street lighting.

The driver, a 35-year-old Washington man, and his three passengers were not hurt.

It was the second traffic fatality this year on Maui, compared to one at this time last year.

