Hawaii takes second game of baseball doubleheader

Tyler Murray’s sacrifice fly scored Adam Fogel with the go-ahead run in the eighth inning to help the Hawaii baseball team beat Illinois State, 7-6, and sweep today’s doubleheader and this four-game series.

The ’Bows won today’s opener, 7-3.

In the second game, the ’Bows surged from a 5-0 deficit to take a 6-5 lead in a four-run sixth. Johnny Week’s three-run double punctuated the rally.

But the Redbirds tied it at 6 in the top of the eighth.

In the bottom of the inning, Fogel grounded a single to left, went to second on Kekai Rios’ sacrifice, advanced to third on Chayce Ka‘aua’s infield hit, and scored on Murray’s deep flyout to center.

The ’Bows improved to 12-6. The Redbirds, who fell to 8-9, will play their home opener on Monday.