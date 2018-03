Police closed Kalakaua Avenue this morning after someone brought in two apparent explosive devices to the Waikiki police substation.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Police closed Kalakaua Avenue this morning after someone brought in two apparent explosive devices to the Waikiki police substation.

Police said the devices resembled grenades.

The substation and surrounding area was evacuated shortly before 9 a.m. and the police bomb squad picked up the devices.

The road was reopened before 10 a.m. No one was hurt.