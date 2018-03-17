 Bank robbery suspect is apprehended
By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on March 17, 2018 12:05 am 
U.S. marshals and federal agents located and arrested a bank robbery suspect Friday, two days after she fled a halfway house where she had been placed while awaiting trial. Read More

