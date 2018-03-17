 Medical aid in dying bill advances in Senate
March 17, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Medical aid in dying bill advances in Senate

By Nanea Kalani nkalani@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 17, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 16, 2018 at 10:22 pm
Hawaii moved another step closer Friday to legalizing medical aid in dying after a key Senate committee unanimously advanced House Bill 2739, known as the Our Care, Our Choice Act. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –