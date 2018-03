CALENDAR TODAY BASEBALL >> College: Illinois State at Hawaii (DH), 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium. >> ILH: Damien vs. Hanalani, 9 a.m., at Ala Wai Field; Mid-Pacific vs. Pac-Five, noon, at Goeas Field; Maryknoll Read More

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

>> College: Illinois State at Hawaii (DH), 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

>> ILH: Damien vs. Hanalani, 9 a.m., at Ala Wai Field; Mid-Pacific vs. Pac-Five, noon, at Goeas Field; Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, noon; Punahou vs. Kamehameha, 3 p.m., at Ala Wai Field.

>> OIA: Castle at Kalaheo, Kahuku at Kaimuki, Kailua at Roosevelt, Kalani at Kaiser, Mililani at Aiea, Radford at Nanakuli, Waialua at Waianae; games begin at 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

>> College: Rainbow Wahine Classic, Maryland vs. North Dakota, 11 a.m.; Maryland vs. Tennessee, 1:30 p.m.; Cleveland State vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

>> PacWest: Dixie State at Hawaii Hilo (doubleheader), noon.

>> ILH: St. Francis vs. Pac-Five, 10 a.m. at Ala Wai Field; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 2 p.m.; Maryknoll vs. Punahou, 5 p.m. at McKinley.

>> OIA East: Farrington at Roosevelt, 10 a.m.; Kalaheo at Kailua, 10 a.m.; Kaiser vs. Castle, 7:20 p.m. at McKinley.

>> OIA West: Leilehua at Nanakuli; Waianae at Pearl City; Campbell at Mililani. Games start at 10 a.m.

>> OIA Division II: Anuenue at Waialua; McKinley at Kalani; Waipahu at Radford; Kaimuki at Kahuku. Games start at 10 a.m.

TENNIS

>> Big West women: Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii, 11 a.m., at UH Tennis Complex.

>> OIA: Aiea at Mililani, Kahuku vs. Castle at BYU-Hawaii, Kailua at Kaiser, Kaimuki at Roosevelt, Kalaheo at Moanalua, Kalani at McKinley, Leilehua at Kapolei, Radford at Waialua, Waianae vs. Campbell at Waianae Boat Harbor Courts; matches begin at 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

>> ILH Division II boys: St. Francis vs. University, 9 a.m., at Klum gym; Hanalani at Le Jardin, 1 p.m.; Damien at Punahou I-AA, 3:15 p.m.

>> ILH Division III boys: Lanakila Baptist vs. Island Pacific, 1:15 p.m., at Hanalani.

SUNDAY

SOFTBALL

>> College: Rainbow Wahine Classic, Maryland vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

OIA BASEBALL

Leilehua 10, Waipahu 3

W—Zane Staszkow.

L—Makana Quia-Estanique.

Leading hitters—LEIL: Kaika Cordero 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Hunter Sasaki 2-4, 2 RBIs; Nathaniel Dela Cruz 2-4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, 2 2b.

Pearl City 8, Kapolei 4

W—Cade Halemanu. L—Shaden Ramelb.

Leading hitters—PC: Matt Aribal 2-4, 2 runs, 3b; Halemanu 2-4, 3 RBIs, 3b. KAPO: Andrei Stoyanow 2-4, 2b, RBI.

Farrington 11, McKinley 1, 5 inn.

W—Trey Kaawa. L—Koolau Anderson.

Leading hitters—FARR: Jayden Soriano 2-2, 3 RBIs, 2b, run.

TENNIS: COLLEGE MEN

Hawaii Pacific 7, Bethel (Minn.) 2

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Singles

1. #27 Benjamin Loccisano (HPU) def. Hunter Fernelius (BU) 6-4, 6-3

2. Maxime Gayte (HPU) def. Zach Kantor (BU) 6-2, 6-1

3. Jack Lyttle (HPU) def. Nick Knudsen (BU) 6-1, 6-0

4. Juan Erro (HPU) def. Jakob Bartels (BU) 6-2, 6-1

5. Gerardo Irrarrazabal (HPU) def. Zeke Delain (BU) 6-1, 6-0

6. Peter Lindberg (BU) def. Adrian Elduque (HPU), by default

Doubles

1. #20 Maxime Gayte/Benjamin Loccisano (HPU) def. Hunter Fernelius/Zach Kantor (BU) 8-0

2. Juan Erro/Jack Lyttle (HPU) def. Jakob Bartels/Zeke Delain (BU) 8-5

3. Nick Knudsen/Noah Ridgway (BU) def. Gerardo Irrarrazabal/Adrian Elduque (HPU) 8-5

TENNIS: COLLEGE WOMEN

PacWest

Hawaii Hilo 8, Dominican 1

At San Rafael, Calif.

Singles

Devanshi Bhimjivani (UHH) def. Skyler Schaar (DU), 6-4, 6-2

#38 Danielle Sanz (UHH) def. Rickimae Torres (DU), 6-4, 6-1

Sara Marin (UHH) def. Savannah Gray (DU), 6-2, 6-2

Marina Colvee (UHH) def. Kaitlyn Nguyen (DU), 2-6, 6-1, 6-4

Carmelle Joyner (UHH) def. Alex Wartenberg (DU), 6-1, 6-1

Irena Le (UHH) def. Taylor Lim (DU), 5-7, 6-4, 11-9

Doubles

Schaar\Torres (DU) def. Sanz\Bhimjivani (UHH), 8-6

Colvee\Joyner (UHH) def. Lim\Gray (DU), 8-1

Marin\Le (UHH) def. Nguyen\Wartenberg (DU), 8-1