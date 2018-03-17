New Las Vegas attraction planned

A new attraction has been announced for the Strip. Kind Heaven, a 100,000-square-foot Southeast Asian-themed entertainment zone in the Linq Promenade at the center of the Strip, will feature “virtual and augmented reality experiences,” live music, street- vendor-style dining and retail.

At least a portion of the attraction will be ticketed and transactions will use a cashless payment-tracking system that accepts cryptocurrencies.

The $100-million project is scheduled to be completed in 2019.

Pay more to park

Following the raising of resort fees at MGM properties last month, Caesars Entertainment has raised its parking fees. At Bally’s, Cromwell, Flamingo, Harrah’s, The Linq and Paris, the rates have been raised by $2 to $9 for one to four hours and $12 for more than four hours. Rates at Caesars Palace are up $2 to $12 for one to four hours and by $3 to $15 for more than four. Parking is free at Planet Hollywood.

Pay more for shrimp

The price of Las Vegas’ best-value shrimp cocktail has been raised by 50 cents. Now $1.99, it’s still one of the top deals in town, served 24/7 in the bar at the Skyline Casino in Henderson.

5-cent line

The South Point casino is dealing a 5-cent line for the remainder of the NCAA Basketball Tournament, meaning that you have to bet $105 to win $100, as opposed to the standard $110/$100. It’s the only sports book in town offering this betting discount.

Question: Which team is the March Madness betting favorite?

Answer: Villanova is the favorite to win the NCAA basketball championship at +450, followed by Virginia (+575), Duke (+700), and Michigan St. (+915). The long shots, some of which figure to be eliminated by the time you read this, are Long Island, MD Baltimore County, North Carolina Central, Radford and Texas Southern, all at +50000, or 500-1.