Fire causes $460,000 damage to Maui home

Maui firefighters extinguished a fire Saturday that caused $460,000 damage to a home in Kahana.

The cause of the fire was undetermined, but it could be accidental, possibly caused by the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment in the second floor ceiling, Maui firefighters said.

At about 11 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the fire at 3 Bermuda Place in the Kahana Ridge subdivision. Firefighters found a two-story single family home with heavy smoke issuing from vents in the roof. Flames could be seen through a second floor window.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and were able to confine most of the damage to the second story of the structure.

The occupants, who were not home at the time the fire started, were being assisted by family and friends. The Red Cross was also assisting.