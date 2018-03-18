 Man held in fatal stabbing on Maui
By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
March 18, 2018
Updated March 18, 2018 9:30pm
Maui police have in custody a suspect in a fatal stabbing at a Kahului shopping center.

Police said they received a report of a stabbing at Queen Kaahumanu Center about 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses told officers a male suspect had fled the area.

As the officers were checking the shopping center and surrounding streets, police said bystanders pointed out the suspect at Kahului Community Park nearby. The officers took the suspect into custody and transported him to the Wailuku Police Station. The suspect has not been charged.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has yet to be identified.

