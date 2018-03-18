Woman, 20, critically injured in Maui crash

Maui police say a 20-year-old Haiku woman was critically injured in a one-vehicle crash in Makawao early this morning.

They said the woman was one of two passengers ejected from the back seat of a SUV that crashed into a tree stump on the side of Olinda Road just north of the Hanamu Road intersection.

The SUV was traveling south on Olinda Road when the driver failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway and lost control of the vehicle, police said. The SUV left the roadway, hit the tree stump and rolled over onto its side.

All of the occupants of the SUV went by ambulance to Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Police said none of the rear seat passengers was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.