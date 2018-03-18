 UH softball fends off Cleveland State
UH softball fends off Cleveland State

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on March 18, 2018 12:05 am 
Hawaii third baseman Nicole Lopez hit a two-run home run and the Rainbow Wahine softball team held off Cleveland State’s comeback in a 5-4 win on Saturday in the Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Classic. Read More

