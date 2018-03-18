Hawaii beach volleyball team beats USC again

Hawaii had only defeated USC once in beach volleyball since 2012 prior to Saturday’s 3-2 victory at Queen’s Beach.

Today, the Rainbow Wahine doubled up on their wins in less than 24 hours with another 3-2 nail-biter. Emily Maglio and Ka‘iwi Schucht held off three match points to defeat Tina Graudina-Abril Bustamante at the No. 1 flight, to clinch the dual in the Outrigger Resorts Invitational.

Maglio-Schucht, moving up from being at Flight 2 on Saturday, pulled out a 19-21, 21-14, 18-16 win to give No. 5 Hawaii an insurmountable 3-1 lead against No. 3 USC. The Women of Troy (11-6) picked up their final point at No. 4 when Jo Kremer-Jenna Belton rallied past Amy Ozee-Ari Homayun, 21-19, 13-21, 17-15.

USC, the three-time defending national champion, concluded the two-day event at 3-2.

Hawaii (11-3) improved to 4-0 in the tournament and 3-12 in its series with USC. The SandBows will play No. 12 Grand Canyon and unranked Nebraska later today.