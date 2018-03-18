Volleyball ‘Bows stumble again on the road

No. 3 Hawaii lost its third straight today, falling to No. 7 Pepperdine in a nonconference volleyball match in Malibu, Calif., 27-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20.

Junior hitters Stijn van Tilburg had 20 kills and Brett Rosenmeier 14 as the Rainbow Warriors dropped to 13-6. It was Rosenmeier’s first start in seven matches after being replaced by sophomore Austin Matautia.

Junior hitter David Wieczorek put down 21 kills and senior hitter Alex Harthaller 14 for the Waves (13-6), who had lost their last four meetings with Hawaii.

The Warriors avoided being swept for a third straight match when holding on for a 25-22 win in Set 3. Hawaii had dropped their last 11 sets going back to the March 10 loss to Brigham Young, when the Cougars won the final three sets of the 3-1 victory.

Hawaii (1-3 Big West) returns home for a pair of conference matches against UC San Diego (9-12, 0-4) on March 30 and 31.