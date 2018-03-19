Hilo man charged with attempted murder after man’s neck slashed

A 25-year-old Hilo man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly slashed a man’s neck with a knife in Hilo.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A 25-year-old Hilo man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly slashed a man’s neck with a knife in Hilo.

Donovan Sieb is due to appear at District Court of the Third Circuit today after prosecutors charged him Sunday with first-degree assault and second-degree attempted murder. His bail is set at $275,000.

Shortly after 8:40 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a knife attack at Keawe Street in downtown Hilo. Witnesses told officers that the suspect later identified as Sieb was involved in an argument with a group of people before he started punching the 25-year-old victim.

Sieb and the victim are not known to one another.

Police said the group led Sieb away from the victim but he returned and slashed the victim’s neck with a knife.

The victim sustained a deep laceration to the front of his neck and was transported to Hilo Medical Center. He was later flown to Queen’s Medical Center in serious condition.

Bystanders detained Sieb until police arrived.