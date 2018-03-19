 Steve Wynn settled with second woman over sex allegations
Steve Wynn settled with second woman over sex allegations

Associated Press
March 19, 2018
Updated March 19, 2018 10:55am

  ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Casino mogul Steve Wynn at a March 2016 news conference in Medford, Mass. Attorneys for the embattled casino mogul say in court documents that he brokered a settlement with a second woman who accused him of sexual misconduct more than a decade ago.

LAS VEGAS >> Attorneys for embattled casino mogul Steve Wynn say in court documents that he brokered a settlement with a second woman who accused him of sexual misconduct more than a decade ago.

The documents received earlier this month in state court in Las Vegas say Wynn recently went to the FBI to accuse the woman of trying to extort him by threatening to go public with details from the 2006 settlement.

Lawyer Lisa Bloom, who represents the woman, says her client denies the extortion allegations.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t name people who say they are victims of sexual misconduct.

Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts last month amid allegations from several women that he denied.

The FBI declined to confirm Monday whether it has investigated.

