 Warning signs posted after aggressive shark seen off Maili Beach
By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
March 19, 2018
Updated March 19, 2018 4:09pm
Lifeguards posted shark warning signs today at Maili Beach Park on Oahu’s Waianae Coast after an aggressive tiger shark was seen close to shore.

At about 3:20 p.m., lifeguards spotted the 8- to 10-foot shark exhibiting aggressive behavior about 15 feet from shore, according to the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

Lifeguards also issued warnings to the public through megaphone announcements on the beach and by personal watercraft in the water. They planned to reassess the situation in about two hours.

This is the second day in a row that lifeguards spotted a shark at Maili Beach. On Sunday, lifeguards posted warning signs after an 8-foot shark with non-aggressive behavior was seen at about 12:45 p.m.

