Blossom queen

PHOTOS BY JAMES GARRETT / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
March 19, 2018
The Queen Contestants’ Cherry Blossom Festival Ball highlighted local Japanese culture with an evening of celebration and tradition at the Sheraton Waikiki Hotel on Saturday. Judges selected Melanie Camille Michiko Carrie as queen of the 66th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival Ball Saturday at the Sheraton Waikiki. Carrie studied in Beijing and the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, graduating with a degree in politics and social anthropology.