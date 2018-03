A 37-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a 59-year-old man in Kalihi.

A 37-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a 59-year-old man in Kalihi.

Prosecutors charged Brandon M. Wages Monday with first-degree assault. His bail was set at $75,000.

At about 10 p.m. Saturday, police said a suspect later identified Wages assaulted the victim, causing “substantial bodily injury.”

Police arrested Wages shortly afterward.