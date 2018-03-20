Man tries to abduct girl, 9, at Ala Moana Center

Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping of a 9-year-old girl at Ala Moana Center.

On Monday night, police said a male suspect was following the child around Lucky Strike Social, an arcade and bowling establishment located at the former Shirokiya location on the Diamond Head side of the shopping center.

Sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., the suspect followed her into a photo booth where he allegedly grabbed her. After a brief struggle, police said the girl managed to get away after she kicked him.

The child ran to her nanny and told her what happened.

Police said the suspect immediately left the area.

There are no arrests at this time.