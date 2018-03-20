 Motorcyclist in Moanalua Freeway crash identified as Honolulu man
By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
March 20, 2018
Updated March 20, 2018 5:17pm
The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 31-year-old Honolulu man who died Sunday after crashing his motorcycle on Moanalua Freeway as Stuart Jaictin.

Police said Jaictin was riding a motorcycle Ewa-bound when he lost control along a curve in the freeway before the Red Hill offramp, veered onto the shoulder lane, and struck a guardrail. He was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash, which happened at about 1:45 a.m.

Jaictin was the father of a four-year-old girl, according birth announcements in the Star-Advertiser. His family started a gofundme.com page to raise money for his daughter, Aria.

