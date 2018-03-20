 Orbitz says legacy travel site likely hacked, affecting 880K
March 20, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Top News

Orbitz says legacy travel site likely hacked, affecting 880K

Associated Press
March 20, 2018
Updated March 20, 2018 10:57am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE

    Orbitz says a legacy travel booking platform may have been hacked, potentially exposing the personal information of people that made purchases between Jan. 1, 2016 and Dec. 22, 2017.

ADVERTISING

CHICAGO >> Orbitz says one of its older websites may have been hacked, potentially exposing the personal information of people who made purchases online between Jan. 1, 2016 and Dec. 22, 2017.

The current Orbitz.com website was not involved in the incident. Orbitz is now owned by Expedia Inc. of Belleview, Wash.

Orbitz said today about 880,000 payment cards were impacted.

Data that was likely exposed includes name, address, payment card information, date of birth, phone number, email address and gender. Social Security information was not hacked, however. The company said evidence suggests that an attacker may have accessed information stored on the platform — which was for both consumers and business partners — between Oct. 1, 2017 and Dec. 22, 2017.

It said it discovered the data breach March 1.

Orbitz is offering those impacted a year of free credit monitoring and identity protection service in countries where available.

PREVIOUS STORY
Putin orders Russian diplomats to seek doping rule changes
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING