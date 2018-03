Police arrested a 16-year-old boy who allegedly robbed today an 85-year-old woman in Aiea.

Police said the teen used force on the woman while he took her property.

The robbery occurred at 10 a.m., and police arrested the teenager at 12:30 p.m. after he was found and identified.

He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree robbery and second-degree trespassing.

He was released later this afternoon pending further investigation.