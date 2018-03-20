 Italian eateries poised to stir up scene
March 20, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

Italian eateries poised to stir up scene

Review by Nadine Kam, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on March 20, 2018 5:00 pm  Updated on  March 20, 2018 at 4:11 pm
Essentially, there are two kinds of Italian restaurants on Oahu, neither involving Italians in the kitchen. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –