 Matsubara to lead new Merriman’s
By Betty Shimabukuro bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 20, 2018 5:00 pm  Updated on  March 20, 2018 at 4:04 pm
Jon Matsubara will the executive chef at Merriman’s Honolulu, set to open in June in the new Anaha complex in Ward Villages. Read More

