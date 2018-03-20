 Bill to raise age of gamers sees ‘loot box’ as gambling
March 20, 2018 | 71° | Check Traffic

Bill to raise age of gamers sees ‘loot box’ as gambling

By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 20, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 19, 2018 at 10:36 pm
Question: I’m sympathetic to the idea that video games have a more negative effect on our children than most people want to admit, but what does “gambling-like mechanisms” mean? Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –