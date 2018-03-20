Holocaust denier denounced as ‘Nazi’ wins Illinois congressional primary

Arthur Jones, a Holocaust denier described as a Nazi by the Illinois Republican Party, won the Republican primary today in the state’s 3rd Congressional District, a heavily Democratic district that includes part of Chicago and its suburbs, according to the Associated Press.

Jones, 70, unsuccessfully sought the nomination five times before, and his victory Tuesday was a foregone conclusion after the Republican Party failed to draft another candidate to enter the race against him.

“Even if only myself and my wife voted for me, I’d win the primary because the Republican Party screwed up big time,” Jones said in an interview.

The Illinois Republican Party has sought to distance itself from Jones in recent weeks, blanketing the district with campaign fliers and robocalls urging voters to “stop Illinois Nazis,” according to a robocall script provided by the party. Jones said he had received three robocalls himself.

“Arthur Jones is not a real Republican — he is a Nazi whose disgusting, bigoted views have no place in our nation’s discourse,” Tim Schneider, the Illinois Republican Party chairman, said in a statement. He said the party had urged voters “to skip over his name when they go to the polls” and moving forward planned on “vehemently opposing Jones with real campaign dollars.”

A spokesman for the Illinois Republican Party said those dollars would be used to support an independent candidate in the November general election. Party leaders are in talks with several potential candidates, the spokesman said, but have not yet decided which one to endorse.

The 3rd Congressional District of Illinois has not been represented by a Republican since 1975. Daniel Lipinski, a Democrat, has represented the district in Congress since 2005, and before that it was represented by his father, Bill Lipinski, since 1993.

The main political battle in the district this year has been a Democratic primary between Lipinski and a progressive challenger, Marie Newman, 53. Both have denounced Jones.