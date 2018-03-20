 NCAA women’s tourney attendance at highest level since 2008
March 20, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Sports Breaking

NCAA women’s tourney attendance at highest level since 2008

Associated Press
March 20, 2018
Updated March 20, 2018 10:45am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Oklahoma State guard Loryn Goodwin attempted a layup while Mississippi State guard Victoria Vivians defended on Monday.

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> Attendance for the first two rounds of the women’s NCAA Tournament is the highest in a decade, with an average of 5,067 fans taking in the first 48 games.

Defending champion South Carolina led the way with 11,085 fans in the Gamecocks’ opening-round win. SEC rival Mississippi State followed with 10,211 in the opener on its home court.

The NCAA provided the numbers today.

NCAA basketball officials are hoping for more strong numbers at the regionals this weekend in Albany, N.Y.; Kansas City, Mo.; Spokane, Wash.; and Lexington, Ky. Albany has already sold nearly 7,600 tickets.

Last season’s regionals were at a 20-year low for attendance.

The Final Four is in Columbus, Ohio.

PREVIOUS STORY
Sister Jean, Loyola’s ‘international celebrity,’ adjusts to burgeoning popularity
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING