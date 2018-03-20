 No. 3 Rainbow Wahine defeat unranked Nebraska
By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
March 20, 2018
Updated March 20, 2018 9:23pm
Senior Ka‘iwi Schucht became Hawaii’s all-time dual match wins leader tonight when helping the No. 3 Rainbow Wahine defeat unranked Nebraska 4-1 in a beach volleyball match at the Ching Complex courts.

Schucht, pairing with All-American Emily Maglio, defeated the Huskers’ Kelly Hunter-Lauren Stivins, 21-6, 19-21, 15-12 at Flight 1. It was Schucht’s 73rd dual victory, passing graduated All-American Nikki Taylor, her former playing partner, who was in attendance tonight. Taylor holds the program’s overall wins record at 205.

Hawaii (14-3) ran its winning streak to nine straight, both this season and all-time against Nebraska, using players from its national champion indoor team. The Huskers (3-12) went 0-8 during their Oahu stay, winning just seven individual duals,

