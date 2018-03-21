 Crews repairing main break in Nuuanu area
March 21, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Top News

Crews repairing main break in Nuuanu area

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 21, 2018
Updated March 21, 2018 3:20pm
ADVERTISING

Board of Water Supply crews are responding to an 8-inch water main break at 40 Dowsett Avenue in the Nuuanu area.

This main break was first reported at 1:30 p.m. today and a repair crew is en route.

Eighteen customers are without water service at this time.

Both lanes of Dowsett Avenue are closed between Pali Highway and Lopeka Place. Drivers should use these alternate roads to access the area: Wood Street or the Mauka intersection of Pali Highway and Dowsett Avenue.

Repairs to the broken water main and roadway are expected to continue into the evening.

PREVIOUS STORY
Man found dead after 3-alarm fire in Makiki high-rise
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING