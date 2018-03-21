Crews repairing main break in Nuuanu area

Board of Water Supply crews are responding to an 8-inch water main break at 40 Dowsett Avenue in the Nuuanu area.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Board of Water Supply crews are responding to an 8-inch water main break at 40 Dowsett Avenue in the Nuuanu area.

This main break was first reported at 1:30 p.m. today and a repair crew is en route.

Eighteen customers are without water service at this time.

Both lanes of Dowsett Avenue are closed between Pali Highway and Lopeka Place. Drivers should use these alternate roads to access the area: Wood Street or the Mauka intersection of Pali Highway and Dowsett Avenue.

Repairs to the broken water main and roadway are expected to continue into the evening.