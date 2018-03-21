High surf warning prompts closure of Hilo’s Bayfront Highway

A high surf warning for Hawaii island has prompted the closure of Bayfront Highway in Hilo in both directions this morning and people along the shorelines of Kohala, Hamakua, Hilo and Puna are being warned of dangerous conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning through Thursday, which means there is a dangerous threat to life and property, according to Hawaii County officials.

The warning covers the north and east shores of all islands and is in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday.

“Surf will build rapidly to warning level this morning, and continue for the rest of the day,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin.

The highest threat is expected at 6:30 p.m. tonight and 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Hawaii County officials said.

People are warned to prepare for unannounced road and beach closures and boaters and residents along the shoreline are warned to secure their property.