HPD releases surveillance video of Ala Moana attempted kidnapping suspect

Honolulu police today released a video of the suspect in Monday’s attempted kidnapping of a 9-year-old girl at Ala Moana Center.

In the video, the suspect is seen looking at a machine and then walking around it. He has long brown hair in a ponytail and a beard and wore slippers, shorts, a long-sleeved top and a black drawstring bag.

Police described him as 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 120 to 140 pounds and in his 30s to 50s.

Police said that between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Monday, the man followed the girl around Lucky Strike Social, an arcade and bowling business in the space formerly occupied by Shirokiya on the Diamond Head side of Ala Moana.

Police said the child’s nanny was with friends as the girl played games in an arcade room. The suspect approached the girl and touched her buttocks, police said.

He then followed her into a photo booth and grabbed her, police said. After a brief struggle, the girl got away by kicking the suspect then ran to her babysitter.

Police said the suspect immediately left the area.

In a statement, Lucky Strike Social said it released surveillance video to HPD.

“The safety and security of our guests and employees is our top priority,” according to the statement. “We are incredibly thankful that the little girl is home safe and sound with her family, and we have and will continue to fully cooperate with the local authorities to assist in any way we can. As this is an ongoing investigation, we ask that further inquiries be directed to the Honolulu Police Department.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME from a cell phone.