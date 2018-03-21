Man wanted in connection with an attempted murder case in Puna

Police are asking for the public’s assistance with locating a 40-year-old man who is wanted for an outstanding warrant of arrest for violating parole and for questioning in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Puna.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Police are asking for the public’s assistance with locating a 40-year-old man who is wanted for an outstanding warrant of arrest for violating parole and for questioning in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Puna.

On February 9 at 6 a.m., police responded to a report of gunshots followed by a woman yelling in the Tiki Gardens subdivision in Puna.

One of the responding officers located a man leaving the area on a dirt bike. According to police, the bike fell to the ground soon thereafter and the man fired a shot at the officer, then ran into nearby bushes. The officer was not hit and did not return fire.

Despite an extensive search, the suspect could not be located.

Jayse Polaris Lee is described as 5-feet-6-inches, 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, having a mustache and beard. He is believed to have lost some weight since his photo was taken and is known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas.

Lee may be in possession of a firearm. The public is advised against approaching Lee who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who may have any information of Lee’s whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Aaron Carvalho of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2272 or Aaron.Carvalho@hawaiicounty.gov.