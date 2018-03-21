 Police investigate drowning off Kahakahakea Point
By Star-Advertiser staff
March 21, 2018
Updated March 21, 2018 4:56pm
A 54-year-old man drowned off of Kahakahakea Point in Kaʻu today.

The victim has been identified as Duane A. Breithaupt of Naʻalehu.

Police are investigating his death after he reportedly fell into the ocean while picking opihi. Police say Breithaupt was with a group of family members near the ocean but was alone picking the opihi from the cliff area.

Family members called for help at about 12:44 p.m. after a large wave swept him into the ocean. Emergency and fire crews, including a fire chopper, arrived at the scene.

Breithaupt’s body was located about four to five miles offshore. He was taken to the Kaʻu Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are continuing the investigation which is being classified as a Public Accident.

