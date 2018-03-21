 Prom at South Texas mall for students in Harvey-damaged area
Associated Press
March 21, 2018
Updated March 21, 2018 5:05pm

  • CORPUS CHRISTI CALLER-TIMES VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Rockport-Fulton High School student Julieanne Pugh, 18, shows off the prom dress and shoes she selected at J.C. Penney to her parents Johnda and Jason on Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas >> Some South Texas teenagers whose school was heavily damaged by Hurricane Harvey and not able to host prom have a new location with a flair for fancy clothes.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports the Rockport-Fulton High School prom will be held April 28 in the food court at La Palmera mall in Corpus Christi.

Harvey made landfall last August, destroying the Rockport school’s cafeteria and gymnasium.

Amanda Sanchez with La Palmera says mall officials wanted to provide a place for the students to celebrate prom. The relocated dance is made possible through La Palmera Cares, an initiative that raises awareness and funds for organizations and events.

Principal Scott Rogers says everyone is trying to bring back a sense of normalcy to the children after Harvey.

