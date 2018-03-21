 Suspect in 7-Eleven robbery charged
March 21, 2018 | 74° | Check Traffic

Top News

Suspect in 7-Eleven robbery charged

By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
March 21, 2018
Updated March 21, 2018 7:53pm
ADVERTISING

Prosecutors charged today a 35-year-old man suspected of robbing a Kalihi convenience store with an Airsoft replica handgun Sunday.

David Kinikini was charged with one count of first-degree robbery and two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening. His bail was set at $200,000.

Two officers fired one round each, but neither struck Kinikini, who collapsed but was not shot, police said.

Police were responding to multiple calls of a robbery involving a handgun before 8:50 p.m. Sunday at the 7-Eleven at 555 N. King St. before 8:50 p.m. Sunday.

Kinikini had been free on $25,000 bond for multiple counts of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug.

PREVIOUS STORY
Man wanted in connection with an attempted murder case in Puna
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING