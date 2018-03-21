Suspect in 7-Eleven robbery charged

Prosecutors charged today a 35-year-old man suspected of robbing a Kalihi convenience store with an Airsoft replica handgun Sunday.

David Kinikini was charged with one count of first-degree robbery and two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening. His bail was set at $200,000.

Two officers fired one round each, but neither struck Kinikini, who collapsed but was not shot, police said.

Police were responding to multiple calls of a robbery involving a handgun before 8:50 p.m. Sunday at the 7-Eleven at 555 N. King St. before 8:50 p.m. Sunday.

Kinikini had been free on $25,000 bond for multiple counts of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug.