 U.S.-Russian crew blasts off for International Space Station
March 21, 2018 | 74° | Check Traffic

Top News

U.S.-Russian crew blasts off for International Space Station

Associated Press
March 21, 2018
Updated March 21, 2018 9:05am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, center, U.S. astronauts Richard Arnold, right, and Andrew Feustel, members of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), walked to report to members of the State Committee prior the launch of Soyuz MS-08 spaceship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, today.

ADVERTISING

MOSCOW >> A rocket carrying two American astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut to the International Space Station has blasted off successfully.

The Soyuz booster blasted off as scheduled today from the Russia-leased Baikonur launchpad in Kazakhstan. It’s carrying NASA astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold, and Roscosmos’ cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev.

The rocket put their Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft in a designated orbit en route to the station. The spacecraft is set to dock at the orbiting outpost on Friday.

The trio will join Anton Shkaplerov of Roscosmos, Scott Tingle of NASA and Norishige Kanai of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency who are on the station.

PREVIOUS STORY
High surf warning prompts closure of Hilo’s Bayfront Highway
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING