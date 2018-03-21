 Bruno Mars to co-headline Lollapalooza
March 21, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Features| Top News

Bruno Mars to co-headline Lollapalooza

Associated Press
March 21, 2018
Updated March 21, 2018 10:49am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Bruno Mars poses for photos at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York on Jan. 28. The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White and Arctic Monkeys will headline this year’s Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago. Travis Scott, The National, Vampire Weekend and Odesza also were among the headliners announced on Lollapalooza’s website.

ADVERTISING

CHICAGO >> Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Jack White and Arctic Monkeys will headline this year’s Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.

Travis Scott, The National, Vampire Weekend and Odesza also were among the performers announced today on Lollapalooza’s website. More than 180 acts will play on eight stages Aug. 2-5 in Chicago’s lakefront Grant Park.

Founder Perry Farrell launched Lollapalooza as a touring festival in 1991. It’s been held in Chicago since 2005.

The lineup includes LL Cool J, St. Vincent, Logic, Khalid, Walk the Moon, Dua Lipa and Perry Farrell’s Kind Heaven, which will feature guest musicians performing songs from the Jane’s Addiction singer’s upcoming solo album.

Last year’s festival drew 100,000 people a day over four days. Organizers say it had a $245 million local economic impact in 2017.

PREVIOUS STORY
Apatow memorializes Garry Shandling in ‘Zen Diaries’
NEXT STORY
Infringement verdict stands in ‘Blurred Lines’ court fight
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING