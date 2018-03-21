 Man charged with robbing 7-Eleven
March 21, 2018 | 73° | Check Traffic

Man charged with robbing 7-Eleven

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on March 21, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 20, 2018 at 10:10 pm
Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 35-year-old man suspected of robbing a Kalihi convenience store with an Airsoft replica handgun Sunday. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –