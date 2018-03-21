 Suspect sought in attempt to kidnap girl, 9, at mall
March 21, 2018

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on March 21, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 20, 2018 at 10:15 pm
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in the attempted kidnapping of a 9-year-old girl at Ala Moana Center. Read More

