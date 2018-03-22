 China says it may hike tariffs on U.S. pork, other goods
Associated Press
March 22, 2018
Updated March 22, 2018 2:59pm

    A vendor takes stock of imported food at a mall in Beijing on March 17. China has announced a list of U.S. goods including pork and aluminum pipe it says may be hit by higher tariffs in response to President Donald Trump’s higher import duties on steel and aluminum.

BEIJING >> China has announced a list of U.S. goods including pork and aluminum pipe it says may be hit by higher tariffs in response to President Donald Trump’s higher import duties on steel and aluminum.

The Commerce Ministry on Friday called on Washington to reach a negotiated settlement of the dispute “as soon as possible” but gave no deadline.

It said China last year bought about $3 billion worth of the goods affected by the proposed higher tariffs.

The ministry criticized Trump’s action as a violation of global trading principles.

