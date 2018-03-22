Vendor lost documents of 66,500 driver’s license applicants, city says

The city said today personal documents of 66,500 individuals scanned at driver licensing centers last year have been lost and the city will have to collect the documents again.

The city said the documents are “unrecoverable due to a multiple hard disk crash on Sept. 15.”

The city planned to hold a news conference today to discuss the error.

“Marquis ID Systems (“MIDS”), the vendor who provides the Hawai‘i driver license card issuance system to the City and County of Honolulu will be joined by city officials today, Thursday, March 22, to explain MIDS’ ongoing efforts to retrieve documents that were scanned at driver licensing centers throughout the state between February 25, 2017 and September 15, 2017, but that have been found to be unrecoverable due to a multiple hard disk crash on September 15, 2017,” the news release said.

“MIDS will explain that it was determined fairly quickly, and confirmed upon further investigation, that there was no security or data breach, and that encrypted storage media is still secured and in the possession of MIDS, but some data is not readable,” the release said.

“MIDS and city officials will explain their plan to shortly reach out to the approximately 66,500 affected individuals to collect and securely store their unrecoverable documents,” the release said.