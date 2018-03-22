 Kealoha hit with another indictment with new allegations
March 22, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Top News

Kealoha hit with another indictment with new allegations

By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
March 22, 2018
Updated March 22, 2018 2:52pm

  • DENNIS ODA / doda@staradvertiser.com

    Former HPD chief Louis Kealoha and wife Katherine exit the Federal Court building after their arrest on corruption charges in October. The couple face new allegations according to an indictment filed today.

ADVERTISING

A federal grand jury returned a new indictment today against former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his deputy prosecutor wife Katherine Kealoha.

The indictment provides greater detail of the conspiracy, obstruction of justice and bank fraud charges included in the original October indictment against the Kealohas and four former members of the Honolulu Police Departments’s elite Criminal Intelligence Unit.

It also adds new allegations to existing charges that mirror those contained in a state lawsuit filed by Katherine Kealoha’s uncle and grandmother.

A state jury found in favor of Kealoha in the civil dispute. The uncle, Gerard Puana, later filed a federal lawsuit containing some of the same allegations that were contained in the state lawsuit. Proceedings on the federal lawsuit are awaiting the outcome of the criminal case against the Kealohas and former CIU officers.

Puana is also the alleged victim of a frame-up for which the Kealohas and the CIU officers are charged with conspiracy and lying.

PREVIOUS STORY
Federal budget bill is ‘best by far for Hawaii’ in years, Schatz says
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING