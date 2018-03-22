Kealoha hit with another indictment with new allegations

A federal grand jury returned a new indictment today against former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his deputy prosecutor wife Katherine Kealoha.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A federal grand jury returned a new indictment today against former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his deputy prosecutor wife Katherine Kealoha.

The indictment provides greater detail of the conspiracy, obstruction of justice and bank fraud charges included in the original October indictment against the Kealohas and four former members of the Honolulu Police Departments’s elite Criminal Intelligence Unit.

It also adds new allegations to existing charges that mirror those contained in a state lawsuit filed by Katherine Kealoha’s uncle and grandmother.

A state jury found in favor of Kealoha in the civil dispute. The uncle, Gerard Puana, later filed a federal lawsuit containing some of the same allegations that were contained in the state lawsuit. Proceedings on the federal lawsuit are awaiting the outcome of the criminal case against the Kealohas and former CIU officers.

Puana is also the alleged victim of a frame-up for which the Kealohas and the CIU officers are charged with conspiracy and lying.