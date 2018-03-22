 Laptop computer leads to fire, $140,000 in damage to Aiea home
By Star-Advertiser staff
March 22, 2018
Updated March 22, 2018 7:16pm
A man, woman and boy escaped a two-alarm house fire in Aiea this morning that was caused by a malfunctioning laptop computer and its power chord, Honolulu Fire Capt. Scot Seguirant said.

Damage was estimated at $120,000 to the structure and $20,000 to its contents.

The first of 34 firefighters responded to 99-402 Pilikoa Street at 6:20 a.m. and saw smoke and flames coming out of a right rear window of the one-story home, Seguirant said. The three occupants quickly escaped.

The fire was brought under control at 6:43 a.m. and extinguished at 7:05 a.m. Fire damage was restricted to the rear bedroom but smoke damaged the rest of the home, Seguirant said.

A downed power line in the back of the property was secured by a crew from Hawaiian Electric Co.

