Police arrested a 49-year-old man Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly attacked a woman with a box cutter in Waikiki.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Kuhio Avenue near Royal Hawaiian Avenue.

Witnesses intervened and helped the woman break free. She was treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder, a probation violation and an outstanding warrant.