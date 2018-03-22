Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Rachael Wong discussed her allegations against Rep. Joe Souki with Gov. David Ige within a year after resigning as director of the state Department of Human Services. The timeframe of the discussion was reported inaccurately in a story on Page A1 Wednesday.

>> Malama Moana is a group of regular Ala Moana Park users formed several years ago amid concerns about possible changes there. A story on Page A1 Wednesday mischaracterized the organization.

>> The general excise tax surcharge for the Honolulu rail project is .5 percent. A story on Page B2 Wednesday about federal approval of rail’s safety program inaccurately reported the surcharge rate.