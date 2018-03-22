 Corrections
March 22, 2018 | 74° | Check Traffic

Corrections

Corrections

March 22, 2018
Updated March 22, 2018 12:05am
ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Rachael Wong discussed her allegations against Rep. Joe Souki with Gov. David Ige within a year after resigning as director of the state Department of Human Services. The timeframe of the discussion was reported inaccurately in a story on Page A1 Wednesday.

>> Malama Moana is a group of regular Ala Moana Park users formed several years ago amid concerns about possible changes there. A story on Page A1 Wednesday mischaracterized the organization.

>> The general excise tax surcharge for the Honolulu rail project is .5 percent. A story on Page B2 Wednesday about federal approval of rail’s safety program inaccurately reported the surcharge rate.

PREVIOUS STORY
Corrections
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING