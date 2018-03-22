 Homeless need more than ‘ohana zones’
March 22, 2018 | 74° | Check Traffic

Homeless need more than ‘ohana zones’

Posted on March 22, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 21, 2018 at 7:06 pm
In the more than a decade since state officials ramped up government efforts to manage Hawaii’s homelessness crisis, no single approach has emerged as the sole solution. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –